Nypd cracks alleged gang network blamed for shooting spree across brooklyn

Brooklyn gang sweep ties 15 alleged members to 16 shootings and deadly street war

BROOKLYN, NY — A sprawling gang investigation stretching across Brooklyn has led to charges against 15 alleged members of two violent Coney Island street crews accused of unleashing a wave of shootings that left one person dead, several wounded and an innocent teenager paralyzed, prosecutors announced Monday.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said the defendants are accused members of two subsets of the 59 Brim Bloods gang known as FOG and Koney Sides.

Authorities said the indictment links the group to 16 separate shootings carried out across nine NYPD precincts from Coney Island to Downtown Brooklyn during a 13-month investigation led by the NYPD Gun Violence Suppression Division and the Brooklyn DA’s Violent Criminal Enterprises Bureau.

The sweeping indictment includes charges ranging from conspiracy to commit murder and weapons possession to murder and attempted murder.

Officials said the violence stemmed from ongoing gang rivalries involving crews from Brownsville, East Flatbush, Crown Heights, Gravesend and East New York.

Prosecutors alleged gang members taunted rivals through music videos, social media and online group chats before retaliatory shootings erupted across the borough.

Among the most serious allegations is the April 2025 shooting death of 17-year-old Tamari Carmona in Flatbush Gardens. Prosecutors allege members of FOG and Koney Sides opened fire at rival gang members but instead fatally struck Carmona, one of their own associates.

In another incident detailed by prosecutors, four alleged gang members reportedly fired at least 18 rounds at a rival’s home in Canarsie in May 2025 after discussing the target in a group chat moments earlier.

Authorities also described a February 2026 shooting in East Flatbush where roughly 30 rounds were allegedly fired toward a group, striking a 16-year-old bystander in the abdomen.

Another defendant allegedly carried a firearm into a supervised release counseling appointment in Downtown Brooklyn before chasing rivals outside and opening fire near Livingston Street, prosecutors said.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch called the investigation part of the NYPD’s “precision policing strategy” aimed at dismantling gangs and reducing gun violence citywide.

The defendants, ranging in age from 16 to 27, were arraigned on a 113-count indictment.

Authorities emphasized the charges are accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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Key Points

• Fifteen alleged Brooklyn gang members charged in sweeping shooting indictment

• Prosecutors tie defendants to 16 shootings across Brooklyn

• Investigation involved rival gang feuds, social media taunts and retaliatory violence