Massive online lottery win hits in Pennsylvania

Berks County player lands $636,731.59 online prize on MONOPOLY Money Mint

MIDDLETOWN, PA — A Berks County player has scored an online Pennsylvania Lottery prize worth $636,731.59 after playing the MONOPOLY Money Mint eInstant game, officials announced.

The winning prize was recently awarded through the Lottery’s online platform. MONOPOLY Money Mint is an EZ eInstant game that contributes to both the Minor and Mega EZ Jackpot pools.

Game play includes opportunities to multiply prizes by two times and activate a bonus feature, according to Lottery officials.

Pennsylvania Lottery online games can be played on a computer, tablet, or mobile device. Players may also purchase Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunt, Cash4Life, Match 6 Lotto and PICK game tickets at palottery.com or through the Lottery’s official mobile app. Subscription options are available.

The Pennsylvania Lottery continues to offer digital and draw game options to players across the state.

