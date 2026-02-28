Bronx senior knocked out cold in the Bronx

67-year-old man knocked unconscious in Soundview Avenue assault

BRONX, NY — A 67-year-old man was punched in the face and left unconscious on a Bronx sidewalk Wednesday night after a verbal dispute turned violent, and the suspect sped away in a gray Range Rover, police said.

The assault happened around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday in front of 444 Soundview Avenue.

According to investigators, the victim was engaged in a verbal dispute with an unidentified individual when the suspect struck him in the face with a closed fist. The blow caused the 67-year-old man to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

The suspect fled the scene in a gray Range Rover SUV traveling southbound on Soundview Avenue.

The victim’s condition beyond losing consciousness was not immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.

