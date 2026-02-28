Missing Bridgeton man vanishes after leaving hospital and walking into woods

Police continue to investigate and seek public assistance

MANNINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A 21-year-old Bridgeton man walked out of a Salem County hospital in the late afternoon, his gown later found abandoned, and was then seen on surveillance footage moving unclothed through a wooded area where he has not been found since.

Kevin Collins Jr. left Inspira Medical Center on State Highway 45 at approximately 4:15 p.m. on February 27, according to the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit and Troop A Woodstown Station. Troopers said the hospital gown he was wearing was later recovered near the facility.

At approximately 4:57 p.m., surveillance cameras captured Collins walking unclothed in a wooded area near the hospital in Mannington Township. No additional confirmed sightings have been reported.

Collins is described as a Black male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at the medical center before entering the wooded area.

Over the past year, search operations have been conducted and follow-up efforts have continued as investigators attempt to determine his whereabouts. State police said the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NJSP Troop A Woodstown Station at 856-769-0775 or the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554. Anonymous tips are accepted.

