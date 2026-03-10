Matawan Schools Reopen After Phone Threat Triggers Districtwide Lockdown

Authorities say students and staff are safe after investigators determined the threat against Matawan Regional High School was not credible.

Matawan, NJ – Students returned to class Tuesday at Matawan Regional High School after a threatening phone call Monday afternoon prompted a lockdown across the Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District.

Police say the call was reported to the school’s main office, triggering an immediate lockdown at the high school. As a precaution, district officials ordered lockdowns at all other schools in the district while authorities investigated the situation.

Key Points

• Threatening phone call triggered lockdown at Matawan Regional High School Monday

• All schools in Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District locked down as precaution

• Police later determined the threat was not credible

Law enforcement officers and school officials responded quickly after the call was received. The school resource officer and administrators secured the building while police began clearing the campus and assessing the situation.

Video circulating on social media showed police officers moving through the school as part of the response.

Officials say no credible threat found

Authorities later determined the reported threat was not credible. Officials said no students or staff were harmed during the incident.

The nature of the threat has not been publicly disclosed.

In a message sent to families Monday evening, Superintendent Nelyda Perez said schools would reopen as scheduled following the investigation.

Classes resumed Tuesday morning with students returning to Matawan Regional High School and other district buildings.

