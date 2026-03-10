Teens busted after victims flag down police for robbery

Teen robbery suspects busted after foot chase in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. — Two teenage suspects were arrested after allegedly robbing a pair of victims and leading police on a brief foot pursuit Saturday in East Baltimore.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers in the Eastern District were flagged down on March 7 in the 1200 block of North Linwood Avenue by two victims who reported they had just been robbed.

The victims, an 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, provided officers with descriptions of the suspects.

As additional officers arrived in the area, they spotted individuals matching those descriptions nearby. Police said the suspects attempted to flee on foot but were quickly apprehended after a short chase.

During the arrest, officers recovered a handgun.

Two 17-year-old males were taken into custody and transported to Juvenile Booking. Authorities did not release their identities due to their ages.

