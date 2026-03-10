Toms River Mayor Says End Free Taxpayer Paid Health Benefits for Part-Time Government Officials

Mayor Dan Rodrick says taxpayers should not fund healthcare coverage for officials who only attend occasional meetings.

Toms River, NJ – Toms River Mayor Dan Rodrick is proposing two ordinances that would eliminate taxpayer-funded healthcare benefits for certain part-time government officials. The proposed changes would remove health insurance coverage for elected officials and appointed members of the Toms River Municipal Utilities Authority who serve in limited, part-time roles.

Those ordinances will be heard at this week’s township council meeting.

Key Points

• Mayor Dan Rodrick proposes ending healthcare benefits for part-time officials

• Ordinances target elected officials and MUA commissioners

• Proposal would eliminate taxpayer-funded coverage for those attending limited meetings

Ordinances target benefits for part-time roles

Rodrick introduced two ordinances aimed at removing health benefits for officials who attend meetings only a few hours each month. This comes after opposition council members last year blocked his attempt to dissolve the Municipal Utilities Authority in an attempt to consolidate services and reduce spending by over $2,000,000 according to his estimate.

One ordinance would amend township regulations governing statutory boards and commissions to eliminate health benefits for members of the Toms River Municipal Utilities Authority.

A second ordinance would amend the township’s employee benefits code to remove healthcare coverage for elected council members.

Mayor says some council members already decline benefits

Rodrick noted that several members of the township council already serve without receiving township-paid health benefits. According to the mayor, council members Lynn O’Toole, Craig Coleman, and Harry Aber currently do not receive taxpayer-funded medical coverage.

The proposed changes, he said, are intended to ensure government benefits better reflect the limited hours served by some officials.

Proposal heads to township council

The ordinances will be considered by the Toms River Township Council as part of the legislative process. If approved, the changes would eliminate healthcare benefit packages for those positions moving forward.

Rodrick’s push to end free healthcare for public officials has gained wide support within the community.