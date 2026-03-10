Gunpoint bathroom robbery ends with suspect in cuffs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Northeast Washington where a teenager was held at gunpoint inside a public restroom, police said.

The robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the 1300 block of 49th Street NE, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators said the victim was inside a public restroom when two suspects entered and approached her. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded the victim’s jacket.

The victim complied, and both suspects fled the area.

Police said Vysaun Ervin, 20, who has no fixed address, was later arrested and charged with armed robbery.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text tips to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Authorities say a reward of up to $10,000 may be offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for violent crimes in the District.

