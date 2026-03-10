Exxon has had enough of New Jersey as oil giant moves toward incorporating in Texas instead

The oil giant says relocating its legal home could strengthen its position in policy and shareholder matters.

ELIZABETH, NJ – It’s not just families and retirees fleeing the government of New Jersey. Now, one of the state’s most dominant and historically tied corporations are leaving too, according to a report today by Reuters. Exxon Mobil is seeking to move its corporate registration from New Jersey to Texas, marking a symbolic shift for the company whose roots date back to the early days of the U.S. oil industry.

The proposal, disclosed in a proxy filing Tuesday, would redomicile the company in Texas, where Exxon’s headquarters has been located since 1989. If approved by shareholders, the change would make Exxon the latest major corporation to register in Texas instead of states traditionally used for corporate incorporation.

Key Points

• Exxon Mobil plans to shift its corporate registration from New Jersey to Texas

• Move would align its legal home with its Texas headquarters

• Company has faced climate-related lawsuits, including a case filed by New Jersey

Move follows trend of companies relocating legal homes

The potential relocation reflects a broader trend among large corporations seeking more business-friendly legal environments. Several high-profile companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and Coinbase, have recently moved their corporate registrations to Texas.

Last year, Texas enacted a law designed to strengthen protections for corporations by allowing companies to establish minimum stock ownership requirements before shareholders can file certain lawsuits. In its filing, Exxon said Texas lawmakers and courts are generally more familiar with the company’s business operations, which the board believes could benefit the company in future legal or policy matters.

Lawsuits and shareholder activism cited

Exxon has long faced litigation and shareholder pressure related to climate change and environmental policy.

In 2022, New Jersey filed a lawsuit against Exxon, Chevron, and other fossil fuel companies, claiming their role in climate change forced the state to spend billions of dollars addressing damage from major storms such as Superstorm Sandy and Hurricane Ida.

That lawsuit was dismissed last year.

Legal experts say relocating incorporation to Texas could also give Exxon additional leverage when dealing with activist shareholder proposals and policy debates.

Historic ties to New Jersey

Exxon’s connection to New Jersey dates back more than a century to the breakup of Standard Oil in the early 1900s. The company remained legally incorporated in the state even after moving its headquarters to Texas decades ago. Standard Oil built the Bayway Refinery in Elizabeth which still operates today, but now owned by Phillips 66.

If shareholders approve the change, Exxon would formally move its corporate registration to the same state where its corporate headquarters and most leadership operations are already based.

