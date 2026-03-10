Mystery couple sought after shots fired in Newark neighborhood

NEWARK, N.J. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man and woman who were seen near the scene of an early-morning shooting in Newark.

The gunfire was reported around 2:33 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2025, in the 100 block of Warwick Street and the 200 block of New York Avenue, according to the Newark Department of Public Safety.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired did not locate any victims or property damage. However, investigators recovered ballistic evidence in the area of Pulaski Street near New York Avenue.

Detectives are now seeking help identifying a male and female who were in the area at the time of the shooting.

Authorities said the male suspect was wearing a Pagans Motorcycle Club sweater. The pair were reportedly driving a black Mazda CX-4 or CX-5.

Police are asking anyone with information about the identities of the individuals or the location of the vehicle to contact the Newark Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

The investigation remains ongoing.

