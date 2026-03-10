Sauickie Bill Targets Faulty E-ZPass Fines and Administrative Fees in New Jersey

Proposed legislation would require toll authorities to verify their systems are working properly before sending violation notices or charging drivers fees.

Trenton, NJ – A New Jersey lawmaker has introduced legislation aimed at addressing complaints from drivers who say they were unfairly hit with E-ZPass violations and administrative fees due to technical problems with toll collection systems.

Assembly Bill A4715, sponsored by Assemblyman Alex Sauickie, would require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA) and South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA) to verify that their toll collection monitoring systems are functioning properly before issuing violation notices or administrative fees to drivers.

Key Points

• Bill would require toll authorities to verify E-ZPass systems are functioning before issuing fines

• Drivers could avoid penalties caused by malfunctioning toll collection equipment

• Law would apply to both the NJ Turnpike Authority and South Jersey Transportation Authority

Under current law, toll authorities may send drivers an advisory and payment request within 60 days after a violation is detected by a toll monitoring system. Drivers are typically asked to pay the toll along with an administrative fee before a summons or complaint is issued.

The proposed legislation would add a new requirement requiring authorities to confirm the toll monitoring system is working without technical or mechanical errors before issuing those notices.

Toll authorities would have to verify system functionality

If toll authorities determine the system is malfunctioning, the bill would require them to repair the equipment before issuing any advisory notices or administrative fees tied to violations recorded by that system.

The legislation also requires the NJTA and SJTA to establish procedures determining how often toll monitoring systems must be evaluated for proper functionality before violation notices are sent.

Aim is to prevent erroneous violations

Supporters say the measure is intended to prevent drivers from receiving violation notices and costly administrative fees when toll cameras or electronic collection systems malfunction.

E-ZPass users and drivers paying tolls by mail have frequently reported cases in which equipment failures or misreads resulted in toll violations despite accounts being in good standing or tolls being paid.

If enacted, the law would take effect on the first day of the third month after enactment, though toll authorities could begin administrative preparations earlier.

