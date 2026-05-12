Mattapan homicide victim identified as randolph man shot on woolson street

Boston, MA – Boston police have identified the man killed in a late-night shooting in Mattapan as a 30-year-old Randolph resident, as homicide detectives continue investigating the deadly attack.

Officers responded around 11:39 p.m. Saturday to a report of a person shot outside 28 Woolson Street, according to the Boston Police Department. When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound at the outdoor scene.

Boston EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Authorities later identified him as Michael Jacob, 30, of Randolph, Massachusetts.

Homicide Detectives Continue Investigation

The shooting happened in the Mattapan neighborhood within the Boston Police Department’s District B3, which covers Dorchester and Mattapan.

Investigators have not released details about what led to the shooting, whether multiple people were involved, or if officers have identified any suspects.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit remains actively assigned to the case as detectives work to piece together the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Saturday night shootings often draw significant police presence in residential neighborhoods, particularly when investigators believe witnesses or surveillance footage could help identify those responsible.

Police Ask Public for Information

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact homicide investigators.

The Boston Police Department asked community members with details related to the case to call the Homicide Unit directly at (617) 343-4470.

Officials did not announce any arrests or release additional information about possible evidence recovered from the scene.

Key Points

• Boston police identified the Mattapan homicide victim as 30-year-old Michael Jacob of Randolph

• Officers found Jacob suffering from a gunshot wound outside 28 Woolson Street

• Detectives with the Boston Police Homicide Unit continue investigating the shooting

Investigation Remains Active

Police have not released information about a possible motive or whether investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing, and authorities said they continue seeking witnesses and additional evidence connected to the killing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit.