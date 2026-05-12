Stopped train blocks newark rail crossings, causes traffic delays before tracks reopen

Newark, DE – A stopped train temporarily blocked two major railroad crossings in Newark during the Monday evening commute, backing up traffic and forcing drivers to seek alternate routes before the crossings reopened minutes later.

The disruption began around 5:56 p.m. when a train stopped across the crossings at North College Avenue and West Main Street/New London Road, according to Sgt. Joseph Conover.

Officials warned motorists to expect heavier-than-normal traffic in the area and urged drivers and pedestrians not to attempt crossing between the stopped rail cars while crews worked to address the situation.

Traffic Impacted During Evening Commute

The blocked crossings affected two heavily traveled roadways near the University of Delaware and downtown Newark, areas that regularly see significant vehicle congestion during evening hours.

Authorities said the railroad company had been notified shortly after the train stopped. At the time of the initial advisory, officials did not have an estimated timeline for when the train would begin moving again.

Stopped trains at crossings can create extended backups for drivers and emergency responders, particularly near busy intersections and commuter routes.

Police encouraged residents and commuters to avoid the area and use alternate streets until the tracks cleared.

Key Points

• Stopped train blocked crossings at North College Avenue and West Main Street/New London Road

• Newark officials warned drivers to expect heavier traffic and avoid crossing rail cars

• Train resumed movement about 10 minutes later and crossings reopened

Crossings Reopened Shortly After Alert

At approximately 6:07 p.m., Sgt. Joseph Conover announced that the train had resumed moving and traffic at both crossings returned to normal.

Officials said no further updates were expected following the reopening of the rail crossings.

Authorities did not release details about what caused the train to stop.