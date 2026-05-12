Violent somerset county crash sends two victims to trauma centers

Horrific Route 22 crash leaves two critically injured after car slams concrete barrier

NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ — A violent early morning crash near Route 22 left two people fighting for their lives after a vehicle smashed into a concrete barrier in Somerset County, prosecutors said.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene around 3:15 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Route 22 West and Somerset Street in North Plainfield.

Investigators said the vehicle was traveling southbound on Somerset Street toward Route 22 West when it struck the concrete barrier.

Responding officers found the driver, an adult woman from Franklin Township, and a male passenger from North Plainfield suffering from severe injuries inside the wrecked vehicle.

Both victims were transported to local trauma centers and remain listed in critical condition, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Members of the Somerset County Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team and the North Plainfield Police Department Traffic Safety Bureau responded to investigate the crash.

Officials have not released additional details about what caused the vehicle to veer into the barrier.

The investigation remains active pending reconstruction findings.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-231-7100 or North Plainfield Police at 908-769-2900. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the STOPit app or Somerset County Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS.

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Key Points

• Two people critically injured in North Plainfield crash

• Vehicle slammed into concrete barrier near Route 22 West

• Somerset County investigators continuing active crash probe