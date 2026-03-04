New Jersey bill would make State Police an independent department reporting directly to the Governor

Proposal removes State Police from oversight by the Attorney General, creating a standalone Cabinet-level agency

TRENTON, NJ – A new bill in the New Jersey Assembly could significantly reshape how the state’s top law enforcement agency operates, by separating the New Jersey State Police from the Attorney General’s office and placing it under its own department directly overseen by the Governor.

Key Points

Assembly Bill A5646, sponsored by Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter (D–35), would create a new Department of State Police in the Executive Branch.

The bill removes the State Police from the Department of Law and Public Safety, ending oversight by the Attorney General.

The new Commissioner of State Police would be appointed by the Governor, subject to Senate confirmation, and report directly to the Governor.

What the bill does

Currently, the New Jersey State Police operates as a division within the Department of Law and Public Safety, which is under the supervision of the Attorney General. Assembly Bill A5646 would take the State Police out of that department and establish it as a standalone executive department — the Department of State Police — with its own commissioner serving as its chief executive.

The measure also renames the current “Superintendent of State Police” as the Commissioner of State Police, transferring all authority, personnel, and duties to the new department. The existing superintendent would automatically become commissioner when the law takes effect.

Under this new structure, the State Police would no longer fall under the Attorney General’s direct oversight, meaning its leadership, budget, and internal operations would be managed independently — though still accountable to the Governor.

What it means in practice

If enacted, this legislation would increase the Governor’s direct control over the State Police while reducing the Attorney General’s supervisory role in law enforcement operations. In other words, it would centralize command of the State Police within the Governor’s office, similar to how some states structure their highway patrol or state trooper agencies.

This would represent a major organizational shift — and one of the largest structural changes to New Jersey’s law enforcement system in decades.

Think Tank: Supporters could argue that this model streamlines accountability by giving the Governor direct responsibility for statewide policing decisions. Critics, however, might view it as reducing independent oversight, since the Attorney General currently serves as a legal check on how the State Police conducts investigations, use-of-force policy, and disciplinary matters.

Political and operational impact

The proposal comes amid several broader reform discussions in Trenton regarding policing standards, transparency, and state control. Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter, who chairs the Assembly Community Development and Affairs Committee, said the bill aims to “modernize and clarify the chain of command” within state law enforcement.

If the measure passes both chambers and is signed into law, the Department of State Police would become a Cabinet-level agency — putting the commissioner on the same administrative level as the Attorney General, the Treasurer, and the Commissioner of Corrections.

Bottom line

A5646 does not add new rules for police operations, but it changes who they answer to. The Attorney General would no longer oversee the State Police; the Governor would. This marks a shift toward more direct executive control and less independent legal oversight over New Jersey’s primary statewide law enforcement agency.

Tags: New Jersey State Police, Shavonda Sumter, Trenton