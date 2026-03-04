False submarine alert off Sandy Hook sparks panic and online backlash

No evidence or official confirmation as viral post fuels confusion along New Jersey coast

SANDY HOOK, NJ – A social media post from a Jersey Shore area scanner news page with over 400,000 followers claiming a “possible submarine sighting” off the New Jersey coast triggered widespread confusion and alarm Monday night, but authorities say there is no evidence to support the report. The post was made as the U.S. and Israel launched attacks against Iran.

Key Points

A viral Facebook post from the page claimed a submarine was spotted near Sandy Hook.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Homeland Security, and New Jersey officials have not confirmed any such sighting.

confirmed any such sighting. Local scanner groups and fact-checkers are calling the post “reckless” and accusing the publisher of spreading misinformation for clicks.

Viral “marine alert” spreads unverified claim

The alert, which circulated widely on Facebook and other platforms, claimed fishermen off Sandy Hook saw a submarine surfacing near the coast. The post urged people to call the U.S. Coast Guard and avoid approaching the vessel.

Image shared on Facebook caused concern for some on the New Jersey region this week.

Shore News Network reached out to multiple agencies regarding the claim, including the U.S. Coast Guard and none were able to verify the claim made in the post.

The dramatic image accompanying the post showed a surfaced submarine alongside warnings in red text, prompting hundreds of shares and comments within hours. But users quickly noted inconsistencies — including the use of stock photography and lack of corroboration from official agencies.

No confirmation from any official source

As of Tuesday morning, no federal or state authority — including the U.S. Coast Guard, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, or State Police — has issued any alert, advisory, or acknowledgment of suspicious maritime activity near Sandy Hook or along the Jersey Shore.

Tri-County Scanner News, another local emergency feed, condemned the post as “AI-generated BS,” calling it “completely reckless” and accusing the original poster of stoking public fear for profit.

The group’s statement said the post “creates panic and anxiety amongst their followers” and labeled it “clickbait reporting” that exploits public concern over global security tensions.

While reports of foreign submarines operating near the U.S. Coast are not common, they do happen, but officials are saying, not this time.

Russian spy ships have been documented “loitering” off the Atlantic coast in international waters, including areas near New Jersey. In 2024, a Russian Yasen-M-class guided missile submarine was tracked near the U.S. East Coast.

In 2009, a widely reported “Russian sub” photo off Ocean City was identified by the Coast Guard as dredging equipment.

The Coast Guard advises residents to report actual suspicious marine activity by radioing Channel 16 (VHF Marine Radio) or calling 911.

There remains no evidence of any submarine or unauthorized vessel activity off the New Jersey coastline.

