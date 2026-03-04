New Jersey wants students who engage in bias conduct to undergo mandatory psychiatric evaluation and counseling

A new Senate proposal seeks to address rising school bias incidents through mandatory counseling and intervention plans.

Trenton, NJ – Senator Britnee Timberlake has introduced legislation that would require New Jersey students found to have engaged in bias-related conduct to participate in weekly counseling sessions for at least nine months, marking one of the state’s most far-reaching efforts to address discrimination in schools through education rather than punishment.

Key Points

Senate Bill 3715 would mandate weekly sessions with a certified school psychologist for students found responsible for bias-related incidents.

Districts must develop individualized “Racial and Bias Intervention Plans” for each involved student.

All bias incidents would be reported to the New Jersey Department of Education within 72 hours for statewide tracking.

A restorative approach to bias in schools

The bill, S-3715, introduced on March 2 by Senator Timberlake (D-Essex), establishes mandatory behavioral and educational interventions for students who engage in conduct deemed racially discriminatory, demeaning, or bias-motivated. Rather than focusing solely on suspension or expulsion, the proposal prioritizes counseling, reflection, and accountability.

Under the measure, every school district would be required to employ at least one State-certified school psychologist trained in implicit bias, racial equity, or cultural competence. Those professionals would meet weekly with any student determined to have committed a bias incident on school grounds, at a school-sponsored event, or on a school bus.

Mandatory intervention plans and accountability

Each case would trigger a customized Racial and Bias Intervention Plan, crafted by a team including administrators, counselors, and the student’s parents or guardians. Plans must incorporate educational lessons about bias and discrimination, restorative practices such as mediated discussions or written reflections, and enhanced supervision or behavioral supports where necessary.

If parents decline to allow participation in the required counseling—or if the student commits a subsequent offense after completing the program—the student would be reassigned to an alternative education program under the bill’s provisions.

Statewide data reporting and transparency

To monitor compliance and identify trends, all bias incidents must be reported to the New Jersey Department of Education within 72 hours. The department would then publish quarterly data dashboards and an Annual Statewide Bias in Schools Report, summarizing the number of incidents, targeted groups, and corrective actions taken.

The proposed law supplements, rather than replaces, the state’s existing Anti-Bullying Bill of Rights Act, ensuring that bias incidents are documented and addressed consistently across districts.

If enacted, the legislation would take effect 90 days after becoming law. Timberlake said the measure aims to confront bias “at its root,” ensuring students understand the impact of their actions while maintaining safe and inclusive learning environments.

