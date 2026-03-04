YouTuber Tyler Oliveira, Ocean County politician, deplatformed after controversial Lakewood video

Platforms crack down after Oliveira’s “Jewish invasion” video accuses Lakewood’s Orthodox community of welfare abuse.

Lakewood, NJ – Tyler Oliveira, a YouTube documentarian known for on-the-ground exposés, has been banned from Facebook, Patreon, and other platforms after posting a controversial video targeting the Orthodox Jewish community in Lakewood, New Jersey. The fallout also led to a local Ocean County politician featured in the video losing his Facebook account following public outrage and internal reviews by the social network.

On Tuesday, Jackson Township Councilman Chris Pollak, who also appeared in the video was banned from Facebook. There was no explanation or warning.

Key Points

Tyler Oliveira’s video, “I Exposed New Jersey’s Jewish Invasion,” accused Lakewood’s Orthodox Jewish community of “taking over” the area and abusing public assistance.

Facebook, Patreon, and several sponsors dropped Oliveira following widespread backlash and accusations of antisemitism.

A local Ocean County politician, Chris Pollak, who appeared in the video was also removed from Facebook after the controversy.

Inside the controversial video

Oliveira’s hour-long video, released in late February, featured footage filmed across Lakewood Township, a community with one of the largest Orthodox Jewish populations in the United States. The video included interviews with residents, clips of crowded housing developments, and commentary alleging that Orthodox Jews were “invading” the region and “living off taxpayer welfare.”

At one point in the video, Oliveira walks through neighborhoods and shopping districts while narrating claims about population growth and alleged tax exemptions linked to religious institutions. He also makes direct references to “welfare dependence,” showing footage of schools and synagogues, and refers to Lakewood as “New Jersey’s Jewish takeover.”

That characterization was disputed by members of the Orthodox community interviewed by Oliveira including Trump mega-donor Richard Roberts.

Community leaders, including several Ocean County officials and the ADL, denounced the production, saying it recycled long-standing antisemitic tropes portraying Jewish families as exploitative or parasitic. Critics also noted the video’s use of drone footage and confrontational questioning of visibly Jewish residents as examples of harassment rather than journalism.

Sponsors and platforms pull support

Following the backlash, Patreon permanently removed Oliveira’s creator account, stating the content violated policies prohibiting “inflammatory stereotypes that amplify antisemitic tropes.” Multiple brands that had previously sponsored Oliveira’s YouTube channel reportedly withdrew their ads and partnerships, citing reputational concerns.

Oliveira claimed he was banned “without warning or first strike,” accusing Patreon and other companies of censorship. In a lengthy statement on his website, he said, “When they can’t call you a liar, they attack your name… they delete your platform.” Oliveira later launched an independent subscription site, Tyler.com, to host future videos without platform moderation.

Political and community reaction

Pollak, a Jackson Township councilman who operated the now deleted page “Fight for Jackson” appeared in Oliveira’s film discussing tensions between long-time residents and Lakewood’s growing Orthodox community. Within days of the video’s release, his Facebook account was deactivated, reportedly for sharing the video on his page.

Lakewood community organizations have since issued public calls for unity, condemning both antisemitic rhetoric and online harassment following the video’s spread.

After the Oliveira video was published, Nick Shirley, the YouTuber who exposed massive child daycare fraud in Minnesota replied, “Expose them all!” Later, Shirley backed off his position against Lakewood. Rumors swirled that Shirley would also visit the Lakewood area, but the YouTuber immediately began trying to distance himself from Oliveira and the Lakewood controversy. Instead, this week, Shirley focused on voter fraud in California.

Tags: lakewood, antisemitism, social-media