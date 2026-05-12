New jersey braces for major human trafficking event during world cup

Authorities Increase Human Trafficking Awareness Ahead of 2026 World Cup Events

NEWARK, N.J. — Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies across New Jersey are increasing public awareness and coordination efforts ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as officials prepare for the massive influx of visitors expected throughout the region.

Homeland Security Investigations Newark recently partnered with local police departments to conduct human trafficking awareness training sessions for law enforcement personnel, emphasizing the importance of identifying exploitation during large-scale international events.

Officials say global sporting events often create opportunities for traffickers and other criminals to take advantage of increased tourism, crowded transportation systems, temporary lodging, and the movement of large numbers of people.

Millions of visitors are expected to travel through New Jersey during the World Cup as matches are hosted at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford and nearby Philadelphia. Authorities are preparing coordinated responses involving numerous agencies focused on public safety, victim identification, and criminal enforcement efforts.

Law enforcement officials said the scale of the World Cup presents unique security challenges compared to traditional one-day sporting events because activity will occur over an extended period of time across multiple states and communities.

Planning and preparation efforts have reportedly been underway for several years and include public awareness campaigns, multilingual outreach initiatives, and coordination with hotels, transportation providers, entertainment venues, and other businesses likely to see increased traffic during the tournament.

Authorities are encouraging residents and visitors to remain alert and report suspicious activity.

Officials stress that awareness from the public can play an important role in identifying potential trafficking situations and helping victims receive assistance.

Human trafficking is generally defined as the exploitation of individuals through force, fraud, or coercion for labor, services, or commercial sex acts. According to federal awareness campaigns, trafficking can occur in urban, suburban, and rural communities and can affect people regardless of age, race, nationality, or socioeconomic background.

Photo: new jersey braces for major human trafficking event during world cup

Common forms of trafficking include sex trafficking, forced labor, and domestic servitude. Victims are often manipulated, threatened, isolated, or financially controlled and may be reluctant or unable to seek help.

Authorities encourage anyone who suspects human trafficking activity to contact local law enforcement or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.