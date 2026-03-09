New Jersey is Becoming More Unaffordable Than Ever as State Leads National Exodus Report for 8th Straight Year

Migration data shows New Jersey continues to lead the nation in outbound moves as residents seek lower taxes and more affordable housing elsewhere.

Trenton, NJ – New Jersey continues to experience a steady flow of residents leaving the state, with new migration data showing more people are relocating elsewhere than moving in. Analysts say the trend has continued for several years and is largely driven by the high cost of living and rising property taxes.

The Garden State once again ranked among the top states for outbound migration, according to recent national moving studies that track relocation patterns across the country.

Key Points

• New Jersey recorded the highest percentage of outbound moves in the nation in 2025

• About 62% of moves involving the state were residents leaving

• High property taxes and cost of living are major factors driving migration

New Jersey leads the nation in outbound migration

A recent United Van Lines migration report found that New Jersey had the highest share of residents moving out of the state in 2025. The study showed that about 62 percent of moves connected to New Jersey were outbound relocations.

That marks the eighth consecutive year New Jersey has topped the nation for the highest percentage of outbound moves. Over the past several years, estimates suggest roughly 60 to 67 percent of relocation activity involving New Jersey residents involved people leaving the state.

Cost of living cited as a major factor

Experts say the high cost of living in New Jersey continues to be a primary driver behind the migration trend. Housing prices, property taxes, and everyday expenses in the state remain among the highest in the country.

According to a report by NJ Business Magazine, retirement was the most common reason cited for relocation, accounting for about 22 percent of moves. Another 20 percent of residents said they relocated to be closer to family members living in other states.

Popular destinations for former New Jersey residents

Many residents leaving New Jersey are heading to states where housing and taxes are significantly lower. Florida remains one of the most common destinations, especially for retirees seeking warmer weather and reduced living costs.

Other popular relocation destinations include North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Pennsylvania. These states often offer more affordable housing markets and lower property taxes, which can significantly reduce overall living expenses.

Who is leaving the state

Migration data shows that the people leaving New Jersey come from a variety of age groups and backgrounds. Retirees represent a large share of those relocating, often seeking lower taxes and more affordable retirement living.

Families and younger professionals are also moving in search of more affordable housing or job opportunities in regions where the cost of living is lower. Rising home prices in parts of New Jersey have made it increasingly difficult for some residents to purchase property or manage long-term housing costs.

Why are they leaving?

New Jersey’s affordability challenges are often tied to housing and property taxes, which rank among the highest in the nation. The state consistently posts the highest average property tax bill in the country, with many homeowners paying well over $9,000 per year depending on the county. Combined with rising home prices, this creates a significant financial burden for both new buyers and long-time residents trying to keep up with increasing costs.

Housing affordability has also become a growing concern in many parts of the state. Demand for homes remains strong due to New Jersey’s proximity to major job centers like New York City and Philadelphia, but limited housing supply has pushed prices higher. For younger families or first-time buyers, the cost of purchasing a home — along with insurance, utilities, and taxes — can make settling in the state financially difficult.

Everyday living expenses also contribute to the pressure many residents feel. New Jersey ranks among the most expensive states for groceries, transportation, childcare, and healthcare, according to several cost-of-living indexes. For middle-income households, these combined expenses can make it harder to save money or plan for long-term financial stability.

Retirees are particularly sensitive to these costs, which is one reason many older residents relocate after leaving the workforce. States like Florida, the Carolinas, and parts of Pennsylvania offer significantly lower housing costs and property taxes, along with warmer climates in some cases. For many households, moving out of New Jersey can mean stretching retirement savings further and reducing monthly expenses.

A continuing debate over affordability

Despite the trend of residents leaving, New Jersey continues to attract new residents due to its strong job market, public schools, and proximity to major metropolitan areas like New York City and Philadelphia.

Still, economists say the state’s long-term population stability could depend on whether housing costs, taxes, and affordability challenges improve in the coming years.

