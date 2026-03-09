Teaneck Teen Charged With Bias Intimidation After Pellet Gun Drive-by Shooting

Police say a 17-year-old was arrested after a man was targeted and shot multiple times with a gel pellet gun in what investigators believe was a bias-related incident.

Teaneck, NJ – A juvenile has been charged after police say a 19-year-old man was targeted and shot with a gel pellet gun during a bias-related incident in Teaneck on Sunday evening.

The 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody following an investigation that began after officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of West Englewood Avenue.

Key Points

• Teaneck police charged a 17-year-old with bias intimidation and weapons offenses

• Victim was struck about ten times with gel pellets fired from a moving vehicle

• Police say the victim believed he was targeted because of his religious background

According to Teaneck police, officers were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to the area of 641 West Englewood Avenue after receiving reports that a male had been shot with a gel pellet gun.

These devices, sometimes marketed as “Orbeez-style” guns, fire water-absorbing gel beads using compressed air or electric mechanisms and can cause injury when fired at exposed skin or the face.

Victim approached by occupants of a vehicle

Police said the victim, a 19-year-old Teaneck resident, told officers he had been walking near Ogden Avenue around 6 p.m. when a black sedan pulled up beside him.

One of the occupants allegedly asked the victim whether he supported Israel or Palestine. The victim said he did not respond and continued walking. Investigators say the vehicle contained three males, and one of the occupants reportedly said something the victim believed to be in Arabic before firing the gel pellet gun.

The victim was struck about ten times in the upper torso as the vehicle drove eastbound on Ogden Avenue.

Suspect vehicle later identified

Police said the victim was not injured, though officers found small orange gel beads on the ground consistent with ammunition used in gel pellet guns.

The victim also told officers he believed he was targeted because of his religious background and because he was wearing visible religious garments at the time of the incident. Investigators said the victim was able to capture part of the vehicle’s license plate on video during a second encounter with the car shortly after the initial incident.

Detectives used automated license plate reader cameras in the area to identify the suspect vehicle.

Juvenile arrested and weapon seized

Police said detectives later located the vehicle at the registered owner’s residence, where it was stopped. A 17-year-old juvenile was identified as the driver and taken into custody, and his parents were notified. During a search of the vehicle, detectives said they recovered a gel pellet gun, a water gun, and a container filled with gel pellets.

Charges filed in the case

Authorities said the juvenile was charged through a Juvenile Delinquency Complaint with multiple offenses. The charges include simple assault, conspiracy, bias intimidation, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Officials said the juvenile was remanded to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigation ongoing

Teaneck police said the investigation remains active as detectives attempt to identify the other individuals who were inside the vehicle. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Teaneck Police Department or Bergen County Crime Stoppers.