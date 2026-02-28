New Jersey orders heightened security at houses of worship after U.S. bombs Iran

State officials say no specific threats exist, but law enforcement presence will rise across sensitive locations to protect Christian and Jewish houses of worship against retaliatory attacks.

Trenton, N.J. – New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport announced Saturday that law enforcement agencies across the state are increasing patrols at houses of worship and other sensitive locations following reports of military strikes in Iran, Israel and elsewhere in the Middle East.

The statement, released by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, said Governor Sherrill has been in communication with Davenport’s office, Acting Superintendent Hegemuhle, and the Director of the Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, Thomas Hauck, as state officials coordinate with federal partners and the state’s 21 county prosecutors.

Key Points

Law enforcement will increase patrols at houses of worship and other sensitive sites.

Officials say there are no specific threats to New Jersey at this time.

Residents are urged to report suspicious activity and bias incidents.

Davenport said the enhanced presence is precautionary and that there are currently no specific threats to public safety in New Jersey.

“While there are no specific threats to safety in New Jersey, law enforcement will increase patrols of sensitive areas – particularly houses of worship – to ensure that everyone feels safe and secure in their communities,” Davenport said in the statement.

Heightened coordination with federal partners

State officials said they are coordinating with federal authorities, county prosecutors, law enforcement leaders, and community and religious leaders throughout New Jersey. The measures include both visible patrols and additional steps that may not be publicly disclosed.

The Attorney General’s Office said the actions are being taken “out of an abundance of caution” in response to developments overseas.

Officials also called on residents to remain vigilant and to report suspicious activity to local law enforcement without delay.

Bias reporting and community outreach

Davenport emphasized that the state will continue efforts to prevent hate-related incidents. Residents are encouraged to report incidents of bias to local police or through the New Jersey Bias Incident Reporting System at bias.njcivilrights.gov or by calling 800-277-BIAS.

The statement underscored that New Jersey remains committed to ensuring the state “is not home to hate, intolerance, or violence.”

No emergency declarations or specific threat advisories have been issued as of Saturday. State officials said they will continue monitoring international developments and adjust security measures as necessary.