New Jersey Restaurants We Said Goodbye to in 2025

Several well-known restaurants across New Jersey closed their doors in 2025, ending decades-long runs and leaving noticeable gaps in local dining scenes.

Rumson, NJ – A number of longtime restaurants and popular chain locations across New Jersey permanently closed in 2025. The closures affected eateries ranging from waterfront fine dining spots to casual chains and local neighborhood favorites.

Industry pressures, shifting dining habits, and rising operating costs were among the factors contributing to many of the shutdowns.

Key Points

• Several notable restaurants across New Jersey closed during 2025

• Closures included longtime local institutions and national chains

• Rising costs and industry pressures continue to impact restaurants

Longtime waterfront favorite closes in Rumson

One of the most notable closures came when Salt Creek Grille in Rumson shut down after 27 years on the Navesink River. The restaurant had long been known for its waterfront views, wood-grilled menu, and popularity for special occasions and weekend dining.

The closing marked the end of one of Monmouth County’s most recognizable upscale dining spots. Over the years, the restaurant became a fixture for locals and visitors exploring the Rumson waterfront.

Chain restaurants among those shutting down

Several national restaurant chains also closed locations across New Jersey during the year. Iron Hill Brewery in Maple Shade shut down after the company filed for bankruptcy, ending the brewery’s presence in the state.

Bahama Breeze abruptly closed four New Jersey locations in May, including restaurants in Toms River and Princeton. The Caribbean-themed chain had operated in the state for years before the sudden shutdown.

Another chain closure came at the Ocean County Mall in Toms River, where On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina permanently closed its restaurant. The location had served shoppers and local residents for years before its departure.

Local favorites also disappear from the dining scene

Several independent restaurants across the state also closed during the year. Bacarosa in Nutley ended operations in late 2025 after facing financial challenges.

Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen in Morristown also shut down after about a decade in business. The restaurant had built a reputation for its upscale dining and historic setting inside the Vail Mansion.

Other closures included Pop’s Corner in Point Pleasant Beach, which closed so the owners could focus on wholesale operations. Arooga’s in East Brunswick and MJ’s Restaurant, Bar & Grill in Tinton Falls also closed their locations.

Restaurant industry experts say closures like these reflect the ongoing challenges facing the food service industry. Rising food costs, staffing shortages, and changing consumer habits continue to reshape New Jersey’s restaurant landscape.