7-Eleven stop turns into $50K Powerball payday

Lucky Farmingville ticket hits $50K Powerball prize

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. — A lucky lottery player in Farmingville is holding a $50,000 Powerball-winning ticket from the March 7 drawing.

The New York Lottery said the third-prize-winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 710 Horseblock Road.

Powerball numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69, with the red Powerball selected from a separate field of one to 26.

Powerball drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The New York Lottery remains North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2024–2025 to support public schools across New York State.

Key Points

• $50,000 Powerball-winning ticket sold in Farmingville

• Ticket purchased at 7-Eleven on Horseblock Road

• Prize from the March 7 Powerball drawing