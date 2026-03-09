Pennsylvania officer shot and killed during traffic stop in Chester County

Pennsylvania community mourns officer slain in line of duty

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Thursday evening, according to law enforcement officials.

Authorities identified the fallen officer as Corporal Timothy O’Connor.

Officials said O’Connor was shot during the traffic stop and later died from his injuries.

Police departments across the region have begun sharing tributes to the officer, describing him as a husband, father, son and friend to many in the law enforcement community.

Upper Moreland Police Department said the loss has deeply impacted officers who knew O’Connor.

“Our thoughts are with Corporal O’Connor’s friends and family as they navigate this tragedy,” the department said in a statement.

Additional details about the shooting have not yet been released.

Key Points

• Corporal Timothy O’Connor shot and killed during traffic stop

• Incident occurred in Chester County, Pennsylvania

• Officer remembered as husband, father and friend