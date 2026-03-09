Officer injured during wild dog encounter in Southeast Baltimore

Baltimore officer wounded by ricochet after police shoot charging dog

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Baltimore police officer was injured by a ricochet gunshot while responding to a dog bite call Thursday afternoon in Southeast Baltimore, officials said.

Officers were dispatched around 2:58 p.m. on March 5 to the 6500 block of Hartwait Street for a reported dog bite incident.

When officers arrived, they located the dog’s owner, who had already been bitten. Police said an officer then encountered the dog, which was not restrained and charged toward officers.

Two officers fired their weapons, striking the dog.

During the incident, one officer was hit in the foot by a ricochet gunshot. The officer and the dog’s owner were both transported to nearby hospitals for treatment and have since been released.

Animal Control responded to the scene and removed the dog, which was later euthanized.

The Baltimore Police Department’s Special Investigations Response Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting. Officials said the department has activated its Public Release of Critical Incident Recordings Policy as part of the investigation.

