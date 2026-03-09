Quick Brooklyn stop turns into big lottery jackpot

Lucky Brooklyn ticket hits $35K TAKE 5 jackpot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A lucky lottery player in Brooklyn is holding a winning TAKE 5 ticket worth $35,372.50 from the March 6 evening drawing.

The New York Lottery said the top-prize ticket was sold at Arnold’s Service Station, located at 1868 Linden Blvd.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Winners of New York Lottery draw games have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The New York Lottery remains North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2024–2025 to support public schools across New York State.

