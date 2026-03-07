New Jersey seeks to make prostitution free school zones

Proposed legislation would impose escalating fines and require education classes for prostitution offenses committed near schools and child care facilities.

Trenton, NJ – A bill introduced in the New Jersey Senate would impose new fines and mandatory education requirements for people convicted of prostitution offenses within 500 feet of schools, day care centers, or licensed child care facilities.

Sen. Angela V. McKnight of Hudson County introduced the legislation Thursday as part of an effort to reduce exposure of children to prostitution activity and address links between prostitution and human trafficking.

Key Points

• New Jersey bill would add fines for prostitution offenses committed within 500 feet of schools or child care facilities

• Offenders would be required to complete a new Prostitution Offender Education Program

• Fines collected would fund the education program administered by the state courts

Fines would increase with repeat offenses

Under the proposal, individuals convicted of engaging in prostitution or soliciting prostitution near schools, school buses, or child care facilities would face mandatory fines in addition to existing penalties under state law.

The fines would escalate based on repeat offenses, starting at $250 for a first offense, $500 for a second offense, $1,000 for a third offense, and $2,000 for a fourth or subsequent offense.

These penalties would apply to both patrons and individuals offering sexual activity in exchange for money when the conduct occurs within 500 feet of school property, registered family day care providers, or licensed child care facilities.

Education program required for offenders

In addition to the fines, offenders would be required to participate in a newly created “Prostitution Offender Education Program” administered by the Administrative Office of the Courts.

The program would focus on educating participants about the impact prostitution activity can have on children and communities, including risks of recruitment into prostitution and connections to human trafficking.

Officials said the program would also highlight the legal and financial consequences that prostitution-related offenses can have on individuals and families.

New fund would support program

Money collected through the fines would be deposited into a new “Prostitution Offender Education Program Fund” within the state’s General Fund.

The dedicated fund would be used to develop, operate, and maintain the education program required under the legislation.

The bill also includes provisions allowing municipalities and counties to create official maps showing the 500-foot zones around schools and child care facilities that would be used as evidence in prosecutions involving violations of the proposed law.