New Jersey State Police renew search for missing Bridgeton man last seen near Mannington hospital

Investigators continue efforts one year after 21-year-old Kevin Collins Jr. disappeared from Inspira Medical Center.

Mannington Township, N.J. – The New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit and Troop “A” Woodstown Station are asking for the public’s help in locating Kevin Collins Jr., a 21-year-old man from Bridgeton who has been missing for one year. Collins was last seen on February 27, 2025, after leaving Inspira Medical Center on State Highway 45 in Mannington Township, Salem County.

Key Points

Kevin Collins Jr., 21, was last seen February 27, 2025, after leaving Inspira Medical Center in Mannington Township.

Surveillance footage showed him walking unclothed in a wooded area near the hospital.

State police continue active search efforts and ask the public for information.

Timeline of disappearance

Authorities said Collins left the hospital around 4:15 p.m. wearing a hospital gown, which was later recovered nearby. Approximately 40 minutes later, surveillance footage captured him walking unclothed in a wooded area close to the hospital. Despite extensive search operations over the past year, detectives have not located him.

Ongoing investigation

The New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit continues to follow up on leads in coordination with Troop “A” Woodstown Station. Investigators have conducted multiple searches and community outreach efforts in an attempt to determine Collins’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Woodstown Station at (856) 769-0775 or the State Police Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000 ext. 2554. Anonymous tips are also welcome.

