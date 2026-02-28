Virginia Beach police use ShotSpotter alert to arrest armed suspect on Lynnhaven Parkway

Real-time technology helped officers locate and disarm a man after gunfire was detected early Sunday morning.

Virginia Beach, Va. – A ShotSpotter alert helped Virginia Beach police quickly locate and charge a suspect following reports of gunfire on Lynnhaven Parkway early Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 1:55 a.m. on February 22, when the city’s Emergency Communications and Citizen Services (ECCS) system detected shots fired in the 1300 block. Officers responded immediately and, with assistance from the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC), identified and detained the suspect.

Key Points

ShotSpotter technology detected gunfire in the 1300 block of Lynnhaven Parkway around 1:55 a.m. Sunday.

Officers recovered a Taurus 9mm handgun and issued two summonses to Frederick Gibson, 37.

Gibson was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Real-time crime center aids in quick response

According to police, information from the RTCC helped officers connect the gunfire alert to a related incident, leading to the identification of Frederick Gibson of Virginia Beach. Officers recovered a Taurus 9mm pistol at the scene and issued Gibson two misdemeanor summonses, as required by law.

Police Chief Paul W. Neudigate credited the quick response and coordination between officers and technology systems for preventing potential harm. “Thanks to the rapid response of our officers and the real-time intelligence provided by ShotSpotter and the RTCC, a dangerous situation was resolved quickly and without harm,” Neudigate said.

Ongoing investigation

The Virginia Beach Police Department’s First Precinct continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact VBPD at (757) 385-4377 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com.

Tags: Virginia Beach, gunfire, ShotSpotter