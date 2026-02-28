Road rage dispute ends with pepper spray at Wawa

New Jersey man charged after pepper spray assault at Newark Wawa

NEWARK, DE — A dispute between two drivers outside a Newark convenience store escalated into a pepper spray assault Thursday afternoon, leading to the arrest of a 52-year-old New Jersey man, Delaware State Police said.

Troopers responded around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to the Wawa at 274 East Chestnut Hill Road for reports of an assault.

Investigators said the incident began when two drivers became involved in a verbal argument after one accused the other of crashing into their vehicle. During the confrontation, Aldo Funari II of Carneys Point Township, New Jersey, allegedly sprayed the other driver in the eyes with pepper spray.

The victim, a 69-year-old man from Newark, was treated at the scene by emergency medical services and released.

Funari was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 6.

He was charged with assault second degree, a felony offense. After being arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2, Funari was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

What began as a fender bender accusation outside a Wawa ended with felony charges and a court appearance.

Key Points