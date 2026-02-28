$180 million settlement reached in Camden Diocese clergy abuse case

ACTS LAW hails agreement as major step toward accountability and justice for survivors

CAMDEN, NJ – After more than five years of legal battles, a landmark $180 million settlement has been reached to compensate survivors of clergy sexual abuse within the Diocese of Camden, marking one of the largest diocesan settlements of its kind in the nation.

The settlement, announced by ACTS LAW, follows years of complex negotiations and contested bankruptcy proceedings involving the Diocese and multiple insurance carriers. The funds will be placed into a court-supervised trust to compensate survivors, pending final approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

Key Points

$180 million trust will be created to compensate survivors of sexual abuse.

Settlement follows five years of bankruptcy litigation and negotiations.

Survivors’ committee, including a client represented by ACTS LAW, played key role.

Includes non-monetary child protection reforms aimed at preventing future abuse.

Survivors’ persistence credited for historic outcome

“This resolution would not have been possible without the extraordinary patience and resolve of the survivors – particularly those courageous individuals who served on the Plaintiffs’ Survivors Committee,” ACTS LAW said in a statement.

Derek T. Braslow, a partner at ACTS LAW and a New Jersey attorney representing survivors nationwide, praised the agreement as a victory for accountability and healing.

“Today’s settlement reflects the power of persistence and principled advocacy on behalf of survivors who have endured lifelong trauma,” Braslow said. “This agreement is not just about financial compensation – it’s about accountability, transparency, and finally ensuring survivors’ voices are heard and honored.”

In addition to financial compensation, the settlement includes non-monetary measures to strengthen child protection policies and improve transparency within the Diocese.

Court approval still pending

Once approved by the bankruptcy court, the $180 million fund will be administered by an independent trustee to ensure equitable compensation for survivors. The Diocese of Camden filed for bankruptcy protection in 2020 amid mounting sexual abuse claims, which were consolidated into one of the most significant clergy abuse bankruptcy cases in New Jersey history.

Braslow, who leads ACTS LAW’s national sexual abuse litigation practice, noted that the settlement reflects years of advocacy against strong institutional resistance.

“This settlement is the product of sustained advocacy in the face of significant legal and insurance resistance,” he said. “Survivors and their families deserve justice and recognition of the profound harm they have suffered. I, along with my colleagues representing clients on the steering committee, am proud to have stood with them throughout this fight.”

A long road toward justice

The Diocese of Camden is among several U.S. dioceses that have filed for bankruptcy amid widespread clergy abuse claims. The settlement represents a turning point for hundreds of victims in South Jersey who have waited decades for acknowledgment and restitution.

If approved, payments from the trust could begin later this year, marking the end of one of the most significant abuse compensation efforts ever undertaken in the state.

Tags: Camden, New Jersey, clergy abuse, ACTS LAW