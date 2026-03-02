New Jersey weather forecast: Cold start to the week followed by midweek warm-up

The Garden State will see a frigid Monday before a midweek storm system brings rain and a temporary surge into the 60s.

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey residents will start the week with cold, dry air before a major temperature swing midweek brings rain and a brief thaw. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will climb from the teens tonight to the low 60s by Thursday.

Key Points

Monday will stay mostly sunny but cold, with highs in the low 30s

Wintry mix expected late Monday night into Tuesday before changing to rain

Temperatures rise sharply midweek, reaching the 60s by Thursday before cooling again

Cold and clear to start the week

Tonight will remain mostly clear with lows around 17°F as a light north wind keeps the air brisk. Monday will bring sunshine but continued chill, with highs near 33°F and calm winds by afternoon.

Clouds will increase Monday night, and a slight chance of snow or freezing rain could develop after 1 a.m. as overnight lows dip to around 21°F.

Wintry mix turns to rain Tuesday

Tuesday morning may begin with snow and freezing rain, but warmer air will quickly turn precipitation to rain by late morning. The high will reach around 44°F, with an 80% chance of precipitation. Little or no ice or snow accumulation is expected. Rain will continue through Tuesday night with lows near 38°F.

Midweek warmth before weekend cooldown

Cloudy skies will linger Wednesday with a high near 53°F. A passing system will bring more rain Wednesday night into Thursday, but the influx of warm air could push highs into the low 60s, an unseasonably warm stretch for early March.

Rain chances taper slightly heading into Friday, with highs around 54°F before another cool-down heading into next weekend.

