Trenton police arrest fugitive migrant wanted for 2025 hit-and-run that left pedestrian seriously injured

A months-long investigation led to the arrest of a Trenton man accused of striking a pedestrian and fleeing the scene in a 2025 crash that caused life-threatening injuries.

TRENTON, NJ – Trenton Police have arrested 33-year-old Eduardo A. Reyes following a 15-month investigation into a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a pedestrian on Division Street in November 2025. The arrest followed a coordinated operation between the Trenton Police Criminal Investigation Bureau and the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Key Points

Eduardo Reyes, 33, was arrested February 20 after being wanted for a 2025 hit-and-run on Division Street

The pedestrian victim suffered a broken neck, fractured skull, and multiple other injuries

Reyes also faced prior aggravated assault charges stemming from a separate 2023 incident

2025 crash left pedestrian critically injured

Police said the crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. on November 26, 2025, in front of 424 Division Street. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, suffering a broken neck, fractured skull, and multiple other injuries. The driver fled the scene, prompting a lengthy investigation by detectives from the Trenton Police Fatal Crimes Unit.

Reyes was identified as the suspected driver, and a warrant was issued on December 4, 2025, charging him with aggravated assault by auto, leaving the scene of a serious accident, and endangering an injured victim.

Arrest followed fugitive task force operation

According to the Trenton Police Department, Reyes was also wanted for failing to appear in court on a 2023 aggravated assault with a weapon charge involving an attack on an acquaintance. After multiple unsuccessful attempts by local officers to locate him, the U.S. Marshals Service adopted the case in December 2025.

On February 20, 2026, members of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Reyes at 102 South Olden Avenue in Trenton. Two other individuals present during the arrest were detained by federal authorities on immigration matters. Reyes was transported to Trenton Police Headquarters for processing on the outstanding state charges.

The department emphasized that it did not participate in any immigration enforcement actions and that all charges are accusations, with the defendant presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tags: Trenton, hit and run, US Marshals