New Jersey bill introduced in state senate to stop federal criminal immigration crackdown in Garden State

Legislation introduced Monday would permit civil lawsuits for alleged constitutional violations during immigration enforcement operations in New Jersey.

New Jersey, NJ – A bill introduced in the New Jersey Senate would create a new civil cause of action allowing individuals to sue over alleged violations of the U.S. Constitution tied to civil immigration enforcement.

Senate Bill S3711, sponsored by Sen. Raj Mukherji (D-32), is titled the “Fight Unlawful Conduct and Keep Individuals and Communities Empowered Act.” The measure was introduced March 2 in the 222nd Legislature.

Key Points

S3711 would permit civil lawsuits over certain immigration enforcement actions

Prevailing plaintiffs could seek damages, attorney’s fees, and other relief

Bill outlines factors courts must consider when awarding punitive damages

Civil action for constitutional violations

Under the proposed legislation, any person could bring a civil action against an individual who, while conducting civil immigration enforcement, knowingly engages in conduct that violates the U.S. Constitution.

National Guard troops protece ICE facility during 2025 riots.

If a plaintiff prevails, the bill provides for monetary damages, including punitive damages and compensation for psychological or physical harm, along with reasonable attorney’s fees, costs, and equitable or declaratory relief. The measure states that these remedies would be available even if other statutory or common law claims also apply.

The bill defines “prevailing party” to include a person who obtains relief through a court judgment, a court-approved settlement, or whose nonfrivolous claim prompts a unilateral change in position by the opposing party.

Factors in punitive damage awards

When considering punitive damages against someone acting under color of federal, New Jersey, or other state law, courts would be directed to evaluate specific factors, including:

Whether the person wore a facial covering

Whether a law enforcement officer failed to identify themselves through insignia or verbal disclosure

Whether a required body-worn camera was not used

Whether an unmarked or out-of-state vehicle was used

Whether crowd control equipment was deployed

Whether the individual violated or failed to comply with a court order or consent decree in effect at the time

The bill includes definitions for terms such as “body worn camera,” “crowd control equipment,” and “facial covering.”

Qualified immunity would remain a defense to liability under the act.

If enacted, the legislation would take effect immediately.

