Ocean County GOP Commissioner Describes Flight from Iranian Islamic State to Find Success in America in Business and Politics

A young refugee from Iran rose to become one of New Jersey’s most influential county leaders

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Frank Sadeghi, who once escaped the oppressive regime of Iran as a child with only a few dollars in his pocket, now stands as one of Ocean County’s most prominent political figures. After decades of hard work, perseverance, and public service, Sadeghi serves as the Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners — a testament to the enduring promise of the American dream.

Sadeghi is one of a small number of individuals who could unseat longtime GOP Chairman George Gilmore in this year’s commissioner election if he choses that path.

Key Points

Ocean County Commissioner Frank Sadeghi fled Iran decades ago and built a successful life in New Jersey.

He now serves as Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners, overseeing finance, engineering, and infrastructure.

Sadeghi has proposed key local initiatives, including an open space tax increase to preserve land and curb overdevelopment.

From refugee to entrepreneur

Sadeghi’s journey began in the late 1970s when he fled Iran’s authoritarian regime. He arrived in the United States with little more than determination and a promise to his father — to bring his family to freedom and opportunity. Over time, he became a licensed professional engineer, founding Arya Properties and Morgan Engineering, both based in Ocean County.

In a personal reflection shared publicly, Sadeghi wrote, “I fled Iran and its tyrannical regime with just a few dollars in my pocket and a promise made to my father that I would one day bring my mother and siblings with me to America.” He said he continues to pray for freedom and peace for his former countrymen, and for those “giving Iranians their best chance at freedom in generations.”

Leadership and community impact

Sworn in for his first three-year term in January 2024, Sadeghi now leads the five-member Ocean County Board of Commissioners as Director in 2026. He serves as co-liaison to several major county departments, including Finance, Engineering, Roads, and Buildings and Grounds — overseeing critical infrastructure, budget management, and long-term planning across 135 government facilities.

Sadeghi also helps guide Ocean County’s award-winning recycling program, which has earned statewide recognition for reducing landfill waste and protecting waterways.

A vision for balanced growth

With Ocean County’s population projected to surpass one million residents by 2050, Sadeghi has become a leading voice for proactive planning. In early 2026, he proposed a one-cent increase in the county’s open space tax — a move designed to protect open land and manage growth before it overwhelms local infrastructure.

Sadeghi predicts that within a decade, the population of Jackson Township alone could balloon from its current 65,000 residents to over 200,000, making it one of the largest cities in New Jersey.

A longtime Republican and ally of Ocean County GOP Chairman George Gilmore, Sadeghi has called for responsible development and local solutions to balance environmental preservation with economic opportunity. His leadership blends decades of engineering experience with a deep understanding of community needs — a perspective rooted in both his immigrant past and his American success story.

Tags: Ocean County, Frank Sadeghi, Toms River