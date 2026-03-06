NJ Lawmaker Warns of “Progressive Fatigue,” Blasts Democratic Leadership

Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia says New Jersey residents are growing frustrated with progressive policies under state leadership.

Trenton, NJ – A New Jersey Republican lawmaker is sounding the alarm over what she calls “progressive fatigue,” arguing that residents are increasingly frustrated with policies under Democratic leadership in the state.

Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, who represents the 24th Legislative District, issued a lengthy statement on social media criticizing the political direction of New Jersey and linking several recent incidents and national issues to what she described as failed progressive policies.

Key Points

• Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia says New Jersey residents are experiencing “progressive fatigue”

• Lawmaker criticized the policies of former Gov. Phil Murphy, Democratic leadership, and immigration policies

• Fantasia linked crime, fentanyl trafficking, and economic pressure to policy decisions

Fantasia opened her statement by declaring that frustration with progressive politics is growing across the state.

“The progressive fatigue in NJ is real,” Fantasia wrote.

She then pointed to several recent incidents she said highlight public safety concerns.

“A Toms River woman set on fire on the subway. A little girl in Teaneck with a fractured skull after being hit with a rock. A mom and daughter mowed down in Lakewood by a drunk driver — compliments of criminal migrants,” Fantasia said in the post.

The lawmaker also referenced national concerns about drug trafficking and human trafficking along the southern border.

“Parents buried children while fentanyl poured across a non-existent border and women and children were trafficked into the U.S. to be abused and exploited,” Fantasia wrote. “Compliments of cartels and criminal migrants.”

Criticism of political culture and media

Fantasia also used the statement to criticize what she described as progressive activism and media narratives that she believes minimize concerns about crime and economic pressures.

“Then we get the lectures from entitled children trapped in adult bodies, brimming with toxic empathy, seeing the world through the echo chamber of their own TikToks,” Fantasia wrote.

“They slam our country and actually praise countries and regimes that they wouldn’t last a day in (and have zero understanding of), societies that abuse and murder women & LGBT people as the natural order of business,” she continued.

“They do this while denouncing capitalism from their brand new iPhones. Then, here come the useful idiots in the media who perpetuate the narrative.”

Concerns about economic burden

Fantasia also raised concerns about the financial burden on working-class residents who fund government programs.

“And the question that seems to escape them is who exactly is supposed to work, pay the taxes, and fund the ‘free’ benefits and dangerous policies they foam at the mouth for?” Fantasia wrote.

“In NJ, it’s the working class that gets railroaded at every turn.”

The assemblywoman concluded her statement with a sharp criticism of the current political climate.

“The moral compass here isn’t just broken, it’s obliterated.”

Ongoing political divide in New Jersey

Fantasia’s remarks come amid continuing political debate in New Jersey over issues such as immigration policy, crime, drug trafficking, taxation, and the cost of living.

Democratic leaders in the state, including former Gov. Phil Murphy, have defended their policies as focused on expanding economic opportunity, protecting civil rights, and investing in public services.

Republican lawmakers, meanwhile, have increasingly criticized those policies as contributing to higher costs and public safety challenges for residents.

Tags: new jersey politics, dawn fantasia, phil murphy