NJ prison range boss accused of selling state ammo for $400K

Ex-NJ corrections lieutenant accused of stealing ammo and pocketing $400K

TRENTON, NJ — A former New Jersey Department of Corrections lieutenant who oversaw state gun ranges has been indicted on 24 criminal counts after prosecutors say he stole large quantities of ammunition and sold it for personal profit.

A state grand jury returned the indictment against Timothy Morris, 57, of Bayville, who served as the NJDOC range master for roughly 18 years before his arrest in March.

According to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, Morris was responsible for managing ammunition and equipment at four department firing ranges located in Hunterdon, Burlington, Cumberland, and Monmouth counties, along with ammunition stored at the Special Operations Group headquarters in Trenton.

Prosecutors allege that between 2019 and 2025 Morris used his position to order excess ammunition through the department, then sold the surplus on the secondary market to multiple buyers.

Investigators say the alleged scheme generated more than $400,000 in illegal profits.

Authorities also claim Morris received payments through cash and checks made directly to him, including about $60,000 in $100 bills that were vacuum-sealed in bundles of $10,000.

According to the indictment, Morris allegedly attempted to conceal the proceeds by making multiple smaller bank withdrawals designed to avoid financial reporting requirements.

In one example cited by prosecutors, Morris allegedly withdrew $11,300 over three days in August 2021 by conducting transactions below federal reporting thresholds.

Investigators also allege that Morris failed to report the income from the alleged scheme on his New Jersey state tax returns from 2020 through 2024.

Officials say the unreported income totaled more than $418,000.

The indictment charges Morris with official misconduct, theft by unlawful taking, financial facilitation of criminal activity, and multiple tax-related offenses.

Second-degree charges in New Jersey carry potential penalties of five to 10 years in state prison and fines of up to $150,000, while third-degree charges carry possible sentences of three to five years in prison and fines of up to $15,000.

Prosecutors from the New Jersey Office of Public Integrity and Accountability are handling the case.

Morris is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

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