Two girls injured after minibike runs stop sign, crashes into late model minivan in Manchester

Police say a 13-year-old was hospitalized after a minibike carrying two juveniles collided with a minivan at a Pine Lake Park intersection Wednesday evening.

Manchester, NJ – Two juvenile girls were injured Wednesday evening after the minibike they were riding collided with a minivan at an intersection in the Pine Lake Park section of Manchester Township, according to police.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:36 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Commonwealth Boulevard and Pemberton Street, the Manchester Township Police Department said.

Responding officers found a red gas-powered minibike lying in the westbound lane of Commonwealth Boulevard with minor damage. A gray 2012 Toyota Sienna with minor front-end damage was also located in the same lane.

Key Points

Two juveniles were injured after a minibike collided with a minivan in Manchester.

Police said the minibike ran a stop sign at Commonwealth Boulevard and Pemberton Street.

A 13-year-old passenger was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the initial investigation, the minibike was traveling northbound on Pemberton Street with two juvenile females riding tandem and not wearing helmets.

Police said the minibike entered the intersection at Commonwealth Boulevard without stopping at a posted stop sign and was struck by the westbound 2012 Toyota Sienna, resulting in a right-angle collision.

Both juveniles were ejected from the minibike onto Commonwealth Boulevard during the crash. Multiple witnesses at the scene confirmed the sequence of events, police said.

One juvenile transported to hospital

The minibike was operated by a 14-year-old Manchester Township girl who reported an ankle injury but declined medical treatment at the scene. Her passenger, a 13-year-old girl, also from Manchester Township, was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Toyota Sienna was driven by a 36-year-old woman who reported no injuries. Two juvenile passengers inside the minivan were also uninjured, police said.

Commonwealth Boulevard was closed for approximately 30 minutes while officers investigated the crash and cleared the roadway. Assisting at the scene were Manchester Township Emergency Medical Services, paramedics from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hatzolah, and Priced Rite Towing.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.