Krispy Kreme in Lakewood loses kosher certification, rabbinical agency issues food alert

A kosher supervision group announced that six Krispy Kreme locations in New York and New Jersey, including one in Lakewood, are no longer certified kosher.

Lakewood, NJ – A kosher supervision agency in Lakewood issued a kashrus alert warning customers that several Krispy Kreme locations in New York and New Jersey are no longer certified kosher, including the shop on Route 70 in Lakewood.

The alert was issued Wednesday by KOA Kosher Supervision, which stated that six locations previously under its certification are no longer considered kosher under its supervision.

Key Points

KOA Kosher Supervision announced six Krispy Kreme locations are no longer certified kosher.

The affected stores include locations in Lakewood, Jersey City, East Rutherford, Queens, and Manhattan.

The agency said the decision was not related to any kashrus violations.

According to the notice, the Lakewood Krispy Kreme located at 1900 Shorrock Street is among the locations that no longer carry the kosher certification issued by KOA.

Other affected locations include shops at 96 Christopher Columbus Drive in Jersey City and Liberty Commons on Route 17 in East Rutherford. Three New York locations were also listed: 994 Sixth Avenue in Manhattan, the Fulton Center at 200 Broadway, and 22-02 31st Street in Queens.

Rabbis say decision not related to kosher violations

In the statement dated March 12, KOA Kosher Supervision emphasized that the change was not due to any problems with the food preparation or compliance with kosher dietary laws.

“This decision was not based on any kashrus issues,” the notice stated.

The agency said it would continue to update the public if any changes occur regarding certification at the affected locations. At this time, it is unknown whether Krispy Kreme locations have made any changes or if this matter is a contract or Kosher certification dispute.

Kosher certification organizations monitor food preparation, ingredients, and handling procedures to ensure they meet Jewish dietary law requirements. When certification is withdrawn, establishments can no longer market their products as certified kosher under that supervising authority.