Drones will soon be delivering Grubhub orders in New Jersey

A three-month pilot program will allow customers near Wonder’s Green Brook location to receive food orders by drone starting March 18.

Green Brook, NJ – Grubhub announced a new pilot program that will introduce drone food delivery in New Jersey for the first time, allowing eligible customers near Wonder’s Green Brook location to receive orders by air.

The test program, launching March 18, integrates Dexa’s drone delivery technology with the Grubhub platform. Customers within a 2.5-mile radius of Wonder’s Green Brook location will be able to select drone delivery through the Grubhub app.

The company said deliveries are expected to arrive faster than traditional driver-based service and will not carry additional charges beyond standard delivery and service fees.

Key Points

Grubhub will begin testing drone food delivery in Green Brook starting March 18.

Customers within a 2.5-mile radius of Wonder’s location can choose drone delivery in the app.

The three-month pilot marks the first commercial food delivery drone program in New Jersey.

Grubhub announces test program integrating Dexa’s drone delivery service for customers ordering from Wonder’s Green Brook location.

The initiative brings together Grubhub’s delivery platform, Wonder’s multi-restaurant kitchen model, and Dexa’s automated aircraft technology. Wonder’s Green Brook location prepares meals from about 15 restaurant concepts within a single facility, allowing customers to order a variety of cuisines in one order.

According to Grubhub, the pilot is designed to evaluate how drone technology can be integrated into its existing delivery network.

How the drone deliveries will work

The program will use Dexa’s DE-2020 drone, a fully automated aircraft designed for package and food delivery. Dexa is among a small group of companies in the United States that both manufacture and operate drones certified under the Federal Aviation Administration’s Part 135 air carrier regulations.

Before each flight, flight crews inspect and secure the order to meet operational and food-safety requirements. During delivery, the drone lowers the package to the ground using a tether system rather than landing directly.

Grubhub said the aircraft operates along approved flight paths designed to meet federal safety requirements while minimizing noise and disruption to nearby communities.

Customers will be able to track drone deliveries in real time through the Grubhub app, including GPS tracking, estimated arrival notifications, and order confirmations.

Public drone demonstrations planned

Ahead of the program launch, Grubhub and Dexa plan to host a community demonstration event in Green Brook on March 16 with drone demonstrations scheduled for noon and 4 p.m. A rain date of March 17 has been set if needed.

Following the three-month pilot, the company said it will review the results and consider expanding drone delivery to additional restaurants and locations.