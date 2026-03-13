Lucky Kroger ticket turns into $50K Powerball payday

Sunbury woman hits $50K Powerball prize after checking ticket at breakfast

SUNBURY, OH — A Delaware County woman’s morning routine turned into a $50,000 payday after she checked her Powerball ticket over breakfast and discovered she had nearly matched every number.

The Sunbury resident purchased two auto-pick Powerball tickets for the February 27 drawing at Kroger, located at 131 State Route 3 in Sunbury.

The player said she usually waits several days before checking her tickets, allowing time to imagine what could happen if she won.

This time, however, she decided to check the numbers the next morning.

While reviewing the results, she realized her ticket matched all but one of the winning numbers, securing the game’s $50,000 third-tier prize.

After federal and state taxes totaling 26.75 percent, the winner will receive approximately $36,625.

She said the winnings will go toward helping her adult children.

The Ohio Lottery reported the ticket was sold at Kroger Co. #802 in Sunbury.

Since its start in 1974, the Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $34 billion to education across the state.

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