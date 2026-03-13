Newark Shelter Rescue: Dog ‘Smokey’ Recovering After Eye Removal Surgery

A dog surrendered to Associated Humane Societies in Newark is recovering after emergency surgery to remove a severely damaged eye.

Newark, NJ — A dog surrendered to a Newark animal shelter with a severely damaged eye is now recovering after undergoing surgery to prevent further pain and infection, according to the Associated Humane Societies.

The dog, named Smokey, arrived at the shelter with a deeply sunken eye and a cherry eye condition that veterinary staff determined could not be saved.

Key Points

• Smokey was surrendered to Associated Humane Societies in Newark with severe eye damage

• Shelter veterinarians removed the eye to prevent infection and further suffering

• The dog is recovering with a volunteer foster and will need a new foster home next week

Shelter officials said the eye was already non-viable when Smokey arrived, and the open cavity created a high risk of infection in the shelter environment.

Veterinarians made the decision to surgically remove the eye to prevent additional complications and relieve the dog’s pain.

Recovering in Foster Care

Following the procedure, Smokey was placed in the home of a volunteer foster where he is currently resting and healing.

According to the shelter, the dog is recovering comfortably and responding well after the surgery.

Smokey will remain with the current foster through the end of the week but will need a new foster placement beginning next week.

Shelter Seeking Support

Associated Humane Societies said donations from supporters help fund the medical care required for animals like Smokey.

The organization regularly treats animals surrendered with serious medical conditions and relies on community support to cover veterinary costs and recovery care.

More information about fostering or donating can be found through the Associated Humane Societies website.