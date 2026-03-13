$1.05 Million Carlson Court Sale Tops This Week’s Jackson Real Estate Closings

A five-bedroom home on Carlson Court led the latest round of Jackson Township property sales, closing for $1.05 million.

Jackson, NJ — Several homes sold across Jackson Township this week, with prices ranging from just over $530,000 to more than $1 million, according to recent real estate transaction records. The highest sale was a five-bedroom home on Carlson Court that closed Thursday for $1,050,000.

Most of the transactions occurred Monday through Thursday and included a mix of single-family homes and adult-community properties.

Key Points

• A Carlson Court home sold for $1.05 million, the highest sale this week

• Six Jackson Township homes sold between $530K and $850K

• Properties ranged from two-bedroom homes to a six-bedroom house

$1.05M Carlson Court Sale Leads Jackson Market

The top sale this week was 9 Carlson Court, which sold Thursday for $1,050,000 after 71 days on the market.

The home features five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and about 3,037 square feet of living space. Built in 2001, the property sold for about $346 per square foot.

The listing was represented by Giovanni Randazzo of RE/MAX Central.

Other Jackson Township Home Sales

The second-highest sale was 31 Chelsea Road, which closed Monday for $850,000.

The home includes six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms across roughly 3,578 square feet and sold 6% above the asking price after just 11 days on the market. The listing agent was Avia Elharar of RE/MAX On the Move Realty.

Another notable sale was 3 Arkansas Drive, which sold for $665,000 after 37 days on the market. The four-bedroom property was listed by Esther Goodman of Good Choice Realty.

At 9 Blackmoor Drive, a two-bedroom home built in 2005 sold Wednesday for $614,499 after only 12 days on the market. The property includes about 2,165 square feet and was listed by Jack Yao of Realmart Realty LLC.

Meanwhile, 137 Cassville Road sold Monday for $568,000 after about 80 days on the market. The three-bedroom home was built in 1983 and was listed by Charlene Brown of RE/MAX at Barnegat Bay – Forked River.

Rounding out the Jackson sales, 8 Avalon Lane sold Wednesday for $530,000. The home includes three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms across roughly 2,047 square feet and was listed by Chana Cohen of HomeSmart First Advantage.