Teen confronted by knife wielding suspects in Queens robbery

Teen robbed at knifepoint in Queens as NYPD hunts three suspects

QUEENS, NY — A 15-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint on a Queens street in the middle of the afternoon, and police are now searching for three suspects caught in the incident.

The robbery occurred Friday, February 13 at approximately 3:50 p.m. in front of 41-56 Gleane Street within the confines of the NYPD’s 110th Precinct.

According to police, the teenager was walking along the street when he was approached by three unidentified individuals.

During the encounter, one of the suspects allegedly displayed a cutting instrument and the group forcibly removed the victim’s jacket before fleeing.

Authorities released images of the three suspects and are asking the public for help identifying them.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking callers can dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted online through the Crime Stoppers website or through @NYPDTips on X.

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