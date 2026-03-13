Ohio firefighter retiree hits $160K Rolling Cash jackpot

Dublin man wins $160K lottery jackpot with numbers tied to family

DUBLIN, OH — A Dublin man who has played the same Rolling Cash 5 numbers for years finally saw his persistence pay off after hitting a $160,000 jackpot with numbers connected to special family dates.

J.R. of Dublin matched all five numbers in the February 26 Rolling Cash 5 drawing to win the $160,000 prize.

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 26, 30, and 31.

Two of the numbers carried special meaning for the winner. The number 2 represents the month his grandson was born, while 26 marks the birthday shared by both his father and mother-in-law.

The jackpot win happened to occur on February 26, which is also his mother-in-law’s birthday.

After state and federal taxes totaling 26.75 percent, the winner will receive approximately $117,200.

He said the timing of the win comes at an important moment for his family, as his daughter is preparing for her wedding.

The winnings will also help fund family celebrations, including a trip to mark his upcoming 60th birthday and a vacation with his wife to celebrate his retirement from the fire department.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Shell station located at 201 West Bridge Street in Dublin.

Since its launch in 1974, the Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $34 billion to support education across the state.

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