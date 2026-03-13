New Jersey joins lawsuit to block Trump tariffs

New Jersey attorney general joins lawsuit to block Trump tariffs

TRENTON, NJ — New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport has joined a coalition of state attorneys general seeking a court order to stop a new round of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, arguing the measures are unlawful and harming the economy.

The motion, filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade, asks the court to issue summary judgment or a preliminary injunction to halt the tariffs while the case proceeds.

Davenport and the coalition contend the tariffs function as taxes on goods purchased by American consumers and businesses and that the president lacks the authority to impose them without congressional approval.

According to the filing, the administration is attempting to impose a 10 percent tariff on most products worldwide using Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

State officials argue the law allows tariffs only when there are large and serious balance-of-payment deficits. The lawsuit claims those conditions do not exist.

Economic analysis submitted in the case estimates that state governments in the 24 participating states could face at least $748 million per year in additional costs due to the tariffs.

Researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York also concluded in a recent analysis that nearly 90 percent of tariff costs last year were paid by American consumers and businesses.

The lawsuit, State of Oregon et al. v. Trump et al., is being heard by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of International Trade.

The court has scheduled oral arguments for April 10 in New York City.

Attorneys general from multiple states joined the case alongside New Jersey, including officials from Oregon, Arizona, California, New York, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. Governors from Kentucky and Pennsylvania also joined the legal challenge.

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