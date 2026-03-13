Colorado school bus driver jailed in child assault case

School bus driver arrested in alleged sexual assault involving child

LAKEWOOD, CO — A school bus driver who transported elementary school students in Jefferson County has been arrested following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving a child.

The investigation began March 4 when Lakewood police were notified of a possible sexual assault involving a bus driver employed by Jefferson County Public Schools.

According to investigators, a 10-year-old victim reported that the bus driver had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with them.

Police identified the suspect as 64-year-old Robert Charles Watters.

Authorities said Watters has worked as a bus driver for Jeffco Public Schools since 2018.

Officials reported that he drove Hutchinson Elementary School students on the C-49 bus route from 2021 through 2023 and has been assigned to the C-31 route since August 2023.

Police launched an investigation after receiving the report.

On March 12, Watters turned himself in to the Lakewood Police Department.

He was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a child involving a pattern of abuse and a position of trust.

Watters is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the case, or anyone who believes they may have been a victim or witness, to contact the Lakewood Police Tip Line at 303-763-6800.

Authorities noted that the charges are allegations and the suspect is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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