Bullets discovered in student’s belongings at South Plainfield elementary school

Police investigate unusual discovery at elementary school

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ — A mid-day incident at a South Plainfield elementary school prompted a police response after a student was reportedly showing classmates several bullets inside the classroom.

Officers were called to the school around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, after staff were alerted to the situation involving the student.

According to the South Plainfield Police Department, a teacher quickly intervened and searched the student’s desk and personal belongings after learning about the items.

The bullets were located, confiscated, and turned over to the school’s assigned School Law Enforcement Officer.

Police said the student was immediately removed from the classroom while additional officers responded to the school to assist with the investigation.

Authorities addressed rumors circulating on social media that claimed a weapon was present or that threats had been made toward other students. Investigators said those reports were inaccurate and confirmed that no firearm was found and no threats were made.

Officials emphasized that at no point during the incident were students or staff in danger.

Police and school administrators followed established safety protocols as the situation was handled.

The investigation remains ongoing as officers continue working with the South Plainfield School District.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Officer Marte at 908-755-0700.

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