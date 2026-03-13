Palm Beach County man lands $1M scratch off jackpot

Palm Beach man scores $1M scratch off jackpot from Lake Park store

WEST PALM BEACH, FL — A Palm Beach County man has become the latest Florida Lottery millionaire after claiming a $1 million prize from a holiday-themed scratch-off ticket.

Matthew Fox, 53, of North Palm Beach, claimed the $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 Holiday Ca$h Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

Fox chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment totaling $606,700.

The winning ticket was purchased at Village Grocery located at 9271 Prosperity Farms Road in Lake Park.

The $20 $1,000,000 Holiday Ca$h game features a top prize of $1 million and offers players multiple ways to win on a single ticket. According to the Florida Lottery, the game includes more than 3 million winning tickets and more than $125 million in total cash prizes.

Lottery officials said the overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately 1 in 2.68.

Scratch-off games remain a major part of Florida Lottery sales, accounting for about 74 percent of ticket purchases during the 2024–2025 fiscal year.

Since the Florida Lottery began in 1988, scratch-off games have awarded more than $70.8 billion in prizes and produced thousands of millionaires across the state.

Lottery proceeds also support education initiatives in Florida, including funding for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund and the Bright Futures scholarship program.

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